Arunachal: We are working round the clock for giving a transparent govt – Dilip Saikia

YAZALI: We are working round the clock for giving a transparent government and corruption free administration, said BJP MP from Assam, Dilip Saikia who is in the state for his official visit as BJP National general secretary and Incharge of Arunachal Pradesh. We also engaging the party cadres to work 24×7 for providing awareness on several centrally and state sponsored schemes which has been taken up for the welfare of people, Saiki added.

Addressing a party meeting of Yachuli mandal executive and Booth level committee (BLCs) of Yachuli assembly constituency of Lower Subansiri district, Saikia said that it is a happy moment for the rulling BJP party that we have won more than eighty percent seats and has emerged one of the most efficient party in state in compare to earlier days.

The party is doing its best in all states of the country and if the workers and leaders continue to work with sincere effort, I am sure that the BJP would be one of the best party of world and our country will become a ‘Vishva guru” (world’s teacher) who will give a lesson to other political party. Saikia said.

“ I am happy to visit the state as my official visit being the National general secretary and meet several groups of party leaders and urge upon them to rededicate themselves for the cause of the development of state and nation” Saikia while speaking to media said.

Saikia further said that we area accountable to the people and urge upon all to work in a team spirit for the welfare of people and development and also to maintain a good relationship so that we are not divided with a patriotism in mindset.

BJP President Biyuram Wahge in his address said that whatever the result of the recently concluded local body poll is a satisfactory one and we have also given recognition of the dedicated party leaders too. The work carried out by the party karyakartas during Covid pandemic is also praiseworthy. Wahge said.

Education Minister and Yachuli local MLA Taba Tedir said that the result of the local body poll in state is praise worthy and it is only that the party has done lots of effort for the people and state, such result will be continue if the leaders continue to support the party activities with sincerity and dedication.

Lower Subansiri district BJP Incharge Likha Maj also spoke on the occasion and thanks the party leadership and urge upon all to untidily work for the up-liftment of party and joined for united effort for the development of area.

Vice President Nani Lajie, General Secretary Z Namchoom, Nalong Mize, Secretary Tadar Niglar, district president, mandal president and other senior leaders of the area were present on the occasion.