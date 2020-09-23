Itanagar: PWD prepared action plan to repair damaged roads- Katung Wahge

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The state PWD has worked out an action plan to restore the two major stretches of Ganga-Jullang road and Niti Vihar VIP road which have been badly damaged in this e monsoon season due to heavy rainfall, informed , Chief Engineer PWD (West Zone) Katung Wahge. Wahge informed that survey and assessment has been done and the state government has already been intimidated about it.

“The plan is ready for restoration of both the roads. We will go for a permanent solution. We are waiting for the green signal from the state government,” said CE Wahge. He also said a prolonged monsoon has affected the plan of action.

“This year the monsoon has been longer than usual. Capital has suffered most from the effect of the monsoon rains,” he said. Further the Chief Engineer blamed man-made disaster for damage to both the stretch of roads. “It is purely man made damage. We had informed administration in advance about it and had sought action for people damaging the road due to illegal earth cutting at several other location. But there has been no response,” the CE added.

Watch Video

Earlier the former councilor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Techi Mema while talking to the press appealed to the state government to immediately start the restoration work on Ganga-Jullang road. “A portion of road was washed away in July month but till date no attempt has been made to restore the road.

It is a very important road for the capital as it provides alternate routes and decongest the NH 415. People are facing a lot of problems and we request the government to immediately start the restoration work,” said former councilor Mema. She further appealed to the government to at least construct a temporary bridge so that people can cross by foot.