Arunachal: Chowna Mein dedicates Namchik power projects the people of Changlang

MANMAO- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who is also the minister in charge of Hydropower on Tuesday dedicated the Namchik Phase I MHS (2 x 250 KW) and Phase II MHS (2×150 KW) to the people of Changlang district in the presence of Minister RWD Honchun Ngandam, Advisor Power Balo Raja, Advisor Tourism Laisam Simai, MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, DC Changlang Devansh Yadav, SP Changlang Mihin Gambo and CE (Eastern Zone) Along Ketan.

Later, attending a public meeting, Mein said that the state has a huge hydropower potential and the state government is leaving no stone unturned to harness these resources by developing large and small hydroelectric projects, wherever feasible.

Mein said that the power generated from this Micro-hydel project will benefit the people of two administrative headquarters, Manmao and Renuk and its nearby villages.

Mein congratulated the people of these administrative circles and commended the officers & staff of the Power Department for the timely completion of the project.

Mein informed that he had attended a review meeting at Guwahati recently on Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme along with Power Ministers of North Eastern States convened by Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, R K Singh.

He said that the meeting was aimed to transform the power supply by upgrading and strengthening the power distribution system in the country for a modern and viable power supply.

“Tourism is going to be the biggest industry if promoted properly by every District admin,” said Mein and added that the Government is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of the State as we have a huge scope on the tourism industry.

On the various memorandum submitted by the villagers, DCM assured to take up the matter with concerned department and do the needful.

In his speech, Honchun urged upon the gathering to surrender their guns under the ‘Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan’ to conserve the rich flora and fauna of the State.

Balo Raja congratulated the people of Changlang district for successful commissioning of the Namchik MHS.

Laisam highlighted the gathering on the present developmental activities carried out in the district and appealed to the people to come forward and join hands with the government in its effort to usher in a new era of peace, development and progress.

Namchoom also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Minister RWD Honchun Ngandam accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries inaugurated the PMGSY road from 1km point from Manmao-Changlang road to Manmao village.