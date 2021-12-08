National
LIVE UPDATE- CDS General Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crashes, 5 Dead

General Rawat's wife, his Defence Assistant, security commandos and Air Force personnel were among 14 people on board,

December 8, 2021
CDS General Bipin Rawat, Chopper Crashes, Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat 
  • Five bodies have been found from the crash site and two persons have been taken to hospital with severe burn injuries.

NEW DELHI- A military chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed shortly after take-off today in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said.

Five bodies have been found from the crash site and two persons have been taken to hospital with severe burn injuries. A search is on for seven others, NDTV reported.

General Rawat’s wife, his Defence Assistant, security commandos and Air Force personnel were among 14 people on board, the report said.

“An IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” tweeted the Air Force.

LIVE UPDATE

5:20 PM- Defence minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indian Air Force chopper crash. A meeting of senior Ministry of Defence officials is on.
5:00 PM- 13 of the 14 personnel involved in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu have been confirmed dead. Identities of the bodies to be conf,irmed through DNA testing, says news agency ANI quoting sources.
4:50 PM- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident. Many former army chiefs expressed grief; they described the Mi-17 double engine chopper as a very stable aircraft used for VVIP flights.
4:40 PM- The crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Russian-made Mi-17 V5 chopper took off from the Air Force base in Sulur in Coimbatore for the Defence Staff Services College in Wellington.

General Rawat, 63, took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2019. The position was set up with the aim of integrating the three services — the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. The “CDS” is seen to be the pivot of long-delayed modernisation of the defence forces.

December 8, 2021
