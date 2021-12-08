LIVE UPDATE- CDS General Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crashes, 5 Dead
General Rawat's wife, his Defence Assistant, security commandos and Air Force personnel were among 14 people on board,
- Five bodies have been found from the crash site and two persons have been taken to hospital with severe burn injuries.
NEW DELHI- A military chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed shortly after take-off today in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said.
Five bodies have been found from the crash site and two persons have been taken to hospital with severe burn injuries. A search is on for seven others, NDTV reported.
General Rawat’s wife, his Defence Assistant, security commandos and Air Force personnel were among 14 people on board, the report said.
“An IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” tweeted the Air Force.
LIVE UPDATE
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021
General Rawat, 63, took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2019. The position was set up with the aim of integrating the three services — the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. The “CDS” is seen to be the pivot of long-delayed modernisation of the defence forces.