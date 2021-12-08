Arunachal: APMCC conducts motivational and leadership awareness programme for women in grassroot level

Story Highlights APMCC President, Marina Kanglang said that the basic aim of the programme was to motivate the women in grassroot level, especially at DMCC and BMCC level and also to give training on leadership how to lead women of this place,

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (APMCC) on Tuesday conducted a motivational cum leadership awareness and training programme for the women of block and grassroot level of East Siang district at GTC Tebo here at Pasighat.

The awareness cum training programme for women was led by APMCC President, Marina Kanglang and was attended by Yane Dai, President, District Mahila Congress Committee, East Siang district, elected women ZPMs of congress like Oter Tayeng, Aruni Jamoh and others.

Speaking to media after the programme, APMCC President, Marina Kanglang said that the basic aim of the programme was to motivate the women in grassroot level, especially at DMCC and BMCC level and also to give training on leadership how to lead women of this place, how to organize the party and what is all about leadership.

On the question of possibility of congress coming to power again in the state, Kanglang said “as you all know that Arunachal Pradesh has been a home of Congress in the past and Arunachalees are still closely attached to congress though some are in BJP now due to certain circumstances but from their hearts they all love congress and Arunachalees would like to see congress back in the state and it will definitely come back because as you see in all over the country that many of the states BJP are not there anymore and lot of regional parties are coming up at the same time as national party congress is very strong”.

“Today if you see not only in Arunachal, but in all over the country lot of womenfolk are coming up in policy making, decision making process which is the gift of congress, because of the reservation in panchayat so many of us have come up this level and today you are speaking are all from grassroot and they are had a panchayat background and are doing lots for the society and more women leadership are coming up and all this are because of congress and we see more women leadership in future in congress”, added Kanglang with a hope that all three assembly constituencies of East Siang district will be won by congress in next election as congress performed well here winning two seats out of three here in the last assembly poll.