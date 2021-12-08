Arunachal: BRO Women Team ‘de launch’ 50 feet unused Baily Bridge

Story Highlights The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has created women-led road construction companies (RCC) to handle projects in forward areas along the India-China border.

YINGKIONG- Women Power @ BRO ( Border Road Organisation) Brahmank created history yesterday by de launching a 50 feet unused Baily Bridge on Ditte Dimme Migging road in an all women execution of task.

In a day long operation, a team of 20 women engineers, supervisors and workers lead by BRO Officer Commanding, EE(civ) Obing Taki and Platoon Commander, Capt Sania of 105 RCC/ 761 BRTF executed this task almost flawlessly.

This however required intense training which was underway for last one week at HQ 105 RCC/ 761 BRTF.

The work was executed under operation “DE LAUNCH” taken up by Project Brahmank to retrieve all its unused Baily Bridges before March 2022 and put these to use on requirement.

By empowering them with the tools of authority, responsibility and respect, BRO firmly believes that women will always be active participants in the endeavour of nation building.

In April, BRO’s Vaishali S Hiwase took over as the first woman commanding officer of an RCC responsible for providing forward connectivity along the India-China border in the northern sector.