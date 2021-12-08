Arunachal Guv, CM condole the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat and Others

ITANAGAR– The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, condole the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on 8th December 2021.

The Governor, said that in the passing away of General Rawat, India has lost a great patriot, great strategist, a gallant soldier and an outstanding general.

As the Chief of Defence Staff of India, General Rawat started the innovative concept of ‘Integrated Battle Groups’ and more importantly the ‘Theatre Command’, the Governor said.

The Governor said that General Rawat had endorsed waiving off a very large sum of dues of the State with Indian Air Forces and strongly backed construction of strategic roads in Arunachal Pradesh.

The country’s first CDS was among the 13 people killed in the Indian Air Force helicopter crash near Coonoor apparently due to foggy weather conditions. He was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.

”Extremely saddened by the heart wrenching news of sad demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Ji, his wife Madam Madhulika Rawat Ji and 11 other defence personnel on board today’s ill-fated chopper,” Khandu tweeted.

”I join entire nation in mourning the loss of brave souls. May the departed attain sadgati (salvation),” Khandu added.