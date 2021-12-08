Arunachal

Arunachal: Tai Tagak visits Midu Liireng war memorials

December 8, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Tai Tagak visits Midu Liireng war memorial at Yeling Yetek
Story Highlights
  • Tagak said that all the unsung war heroes of Arunachal Pradesh will get due recognition from the government of India under Azadi ka Arut Mahatsav

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Tai Tagak, advisor to Chief Minister and member in core committee of recognition of unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh paid a visit to war memorials at Bongal Yapgo at Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley and Midu Liireng at Yeling Yetek, under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang here today which was attended by ADC and i/c DC Pasighat, Tatdo Borang, DACA Agustine Jamoh, EAC Pandov Perme and members of Perme Kening Welfare Society.

Tagak visited the Midu Liireng at yeling yetek in between Raneghat and Bodak after paying a visit to Bongal yapgo war memorial while paying a four districts visits to Lohit and Namsai districts interacting with farmers related with agriculture, horticulture, fisheries etc under atma nirbhar bharat.

Arunachal: Tai Tagak visits Midu Liireng war memorials

Tagak was received by members of Perme Kening Welfare Society (PKWS) at Midu Liireng war memorial where a small yet befitting programme was organized.

Related Articles

On his visit. PKWS’s war memorial committee chairman, Kangkep Perme submitted a two point memorandum to Tagak appealing the state government to recognize the unsung war heroes of Anglo Abor war like late Ketong Perme, Late Kebang Perme and late Mutling Perme while constructing a war memorial at Midu Liireng at yeling yetek.

Also Read- APMCC conducts motivational programme for women in grassroot level

During the visit, Tagak said that all the unsung war heroes of Arunachal Pradesh will get due recognition from the government of India under Azadi ka Arut Mahatsav where all the contributions of unsung war heroes of this state and other tribal states will get the due recognition.

“My today’s visit to Bongal Yapgo and Midu Liireng war memorials of Lower Dibang and East Siang districts is a part of sensitizing before the visit of the research committee which was formed under the guidance of Dy. Chief Minister”, added Tagak.

Tags
December 8, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Research committee on Unsung Heroes of the state holds consultative meeting with various organizations and AFFRC

Arunachal: Research committee on Unsung Heroes of the state holds consultative meeting with various organizations and AFFRC

December 3, 2021
Arunachal successfully implementing rural electrification schemes: Chowna Mein

Arunachal successfully implementing rural electrification schemes: Chowna Mein

December 3, 2021
Arunachal need to build up a strong team to restart the tourism activities- Minister

Arunachal need to build up a strong team to restart the tourism activities- Minister

December 3, 2021
Arunachal: International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated at Dutta village

Arunachal: International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated at Dutta village

December 3, 2021
Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang

Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Review meeting on SDGs held at Ziro

Arunachal: Review meeting on SDGs held at Ziro

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Indigenous faith followers celebrates Indigenous Faith day

Arunachal: Indigenous faith followers celebrates Indigenous Faith day

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command calls on the Governor

Arunachal: AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command calls on the Governor

December 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button