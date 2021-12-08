Arunachal: Tai Tagak visits Midu Liireng war memorials

Story Highlights Tagak said that all the unsung war heroes of Arunachal Pradesh will get due recognition from the government of India under Azadi ka Arut Mahatsav

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Tai Tagak, advisor to Chief Minister and member in core committee of recognition of unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh paid a visit to war memorials at Bongal Yapgo at Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley and Midu Liireng at Yeling Yetek, under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang here today which was attended by ADC and i/c DC Pasighat, Tatdo Borang, DACA Agustine Jamoh, EAC Pandov Perme and members of Perme Kening Welfare Society.

Tagak visited the Midu Liireng at yeling yetek in between Raneghat and Bodak after paying a visit to Bongal yapgo war memorial while paying a four districts visits to Lohit and Namsai districts interacting with farmers related with agriculture, horticulture, fisheries etc under atma nirbhar bharat.

Tagak was received by members of Perme Kening Welfare Society (PKWS) at Midu Liireng war memorial where a small yet befitting programme was organized.

On his visit. PKWS’s war memorial committee chairman, Kangkep Perme submitted a two point memorandum to Tagak appealing the state government to recognize the unsung war heroes of Anglo Abor war like late Ketong Perme, Late Kebang Perme and late Mutling Perme while constructing a war memorial at Midu Liireng at yeling yetek.

During the visit, Tagak said that all the unsung war heroes of Arunachal Pradesh will get due recognition from the government of India under Azadi ka Arut Mahatsav where all the contributions of unsung war heroes of this state and other tribal states will get the due recognition.

“My today’s visit to Bongal Yapgo and Midu Liireng war memorials of Lower Dibang and East Siang districts is a part of sensitizing before the visit of the research committee which was formed under the guidance of Dy. Chief Minister”, added Tagak.