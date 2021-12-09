Arunachal: TCLSF condemned Nagaland killings

Story Highlights Nagaland Police has lodged an FIR against the paramilitary forces over the alleged firing incident killing 14 civilians at Mon.

ITANAGAR- The Tirap Changlang Longding Students’ Federation (TCLSF) strongly condemned the Nagaland killing incident in which 14 civilians were killed by security forces on 5th December’2021, at Oting in Mon District. The federation expressed their shock.

In a condolence message the federation extended it’s solidarity with the people of Nagaland, and said ” the federation condemns this massacre by the armed forces, in the name of AFSPA in the strongest possible terms”.

in the message the federation further said ” this is not the first incident in regions where the AFSPA is in force. Innocent civilians are being killed and tortured on pretext of interrogation by the armed forces. They are misusing the special powers granted to them on innocent people and thus, disturbing the peace in region”.

It is important to note that the act of AFSPA is also in force in the Changlang, Longding and Tirap Districts of our state, Arunachal Pradesh and our people are also not exceptional in being mistreated by these armed forces” said the federation.

Meanwhile the federation also appeal to the state government to remove the AFSPA from Arunachal Pradesh before any untoward happening with our people.