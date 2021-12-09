Arunachal

Arunachal: TCLSF condemned Nagaland killings

Appeal state govt to repeal AFSPA.

December 9, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: TCLSF condemned Nagaland killings
Story Highlights
  • Nagaland Police has lodged an FIR against the paramilitary forces over the alleged firing incident killing 14 civilians at Mon.

ITANAGAR-   The Tirap Changlang Longding Students’ Federation (TCLSF) strongly condemned  the Nagaland killing incident  in which 14 civilians were killed by security forces on 5th December’2021, at Oting in Mon District. The federation expressed their  shock.

 In a condolence message the federation  extended it’s solidarity with the people of Nagaland, and said ” the federation condemns this massacre by the armed forces, in the name of AFSPA in the strongest possible terms”.

Also Read: BRO Women Team ‘de launch’ 50 feet unused Baily Bridge

in the message the federation further said ” this is not the first incident in regions where the AFSPA is in force. Innocent civilians are being killed and tortured on pretext of interrogation by the armed forces. They are misusing the special powers granted to them on innocent people and thus, disturbing the peace in region”.

Related Articles

It is important to note that the act of AFSPA is also in force in the Changlang, Longding and Tirap Districts of our state, Arunachal Pradesh and our people are also not exceptional in being mistreated by these armed forces” said the federation.

Also Read- Siang dist bandh in protest of delay in restoration of NH-13 passes off peacefully

Meanwhile the federation also appeal to the state government to remove the AFSPA from Arunachal Pradesh  before any untoward happening with our people.

Tags
December 9, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: RIWATCH conducts training of farmers on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs

Arunachal: RIWATCH conducts training of farmers on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs

December 4, 2021
Arunachal: Farmers Exposure cum Training programme held at Basar

Arunachal: Farmers Exposure cum Training programme held at Basar

December 4, 2021
Arunachal: Research committee on Unsung Heroes of the state holds consultative meeting with various organizations and AFFRC

Arunachal: Research committee on Unsung Heroes of the state holds consultative meeting with various organizations and AFFRC

December 3, 2021
Arunachal successfully implementing rural electrification schemes: Chowna Mein

Arunachal successfully implementing rural electrification schemes: Chowna Mein

December 3, 2021
Arunachal need to build up a strong team to restart the tourism activities- Minister

Arunachal need to build up a strong team to restart the tourism activities- Minister

December 3, 2021
Arunachal: International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated at Dutta village

Arunachal: International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated at Dutta village

December 3, 2021
Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang

Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Review meeting on SDGs held at Ziro

Arunachal: Review meeting on SDGs held at Ziro

December 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button