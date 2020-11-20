Itanagar: workshop on idea, innovation and technology concludes

Itanagar: Three days workshop on idea, innovation and technology for students, teachers and entrepreneurs conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, Dpt of Science & Technology, I.G Park Itanagar concluded in a courteous way.In this workshop participants from various school like holy cross, auxillirum, GSS Police colony, VKV Vivek Vihar, innovation hub members and assistant scientific offiers presented their project before the panel of judges. Title of project presented are:

School Project Holy cross school Natural Hair Colour Auxilium School Cigaratte butt pouch GSS Police colony Manure Sprinkle Machine Innovative Generation(VKV Vivek Vihar) Ink Station Innovation Hub Members Abhay Bhumi, Social distancing device Assistant Scientific officers Air cooler cum Aquarium, Eco Friendly usage of Phyrnium Capitatum leaves, Recycle:Re-use of Paper waste

Above these mentioned project Ink station by Innovative Generation (VKV Vivek Vihar) felicitated as Best Presentation Project and social distancing device by Innovation Hub members bag with Best Documentation Project.