Assam: MoU signed between RGU and ICSI

Guwahati: The Assam Royal Global University(RGU) signed an MoU with The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) on 20 November. ICSI as a professional body, focuses on imparting best quality education to the students of Company Secretary Course. ICSI has a Centre of Corporate Governance, Research & Training and Centre of Excellence.

The signatories were Ms. Dipika T Agarwal, Assistant Registrar, HR & Regulatory Compliance, RGU and CS Bishal Harlalka, Chairman, North Eastern Chapter of EIRC of ICSI.

Prof. S.P.Singh, Vice Chancellor, RGU, speaking on this momentous occasion stated that this MoU is aimed at a long lasting collaborative effort for students and faculty to enrich themselves from the MoU.

He also invited ICSI to organize programmes in RGU and benefit from the various schools for training and research purpose. CS Ashish Garg, President stated the vision of ICSI towards Northeast and professional opportunities for both faculty and students this MoU offers.

The MOU promises to facilitate specialized training programs for students and faculty members, guest lectures, joint workshops/seminars, undertake joint research projects which are mutually beneficial for both RGU as well as ICSI and many other activities of common interest.

It was signed in the presence of Prof. (Dr.) S P Singh, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sudip Chakraborty, Dy. Dean, Royal School of Commerce of RGU and CS Ashish Garg, President, Dr. S.K. Jena, Director, CS Pradeep Sharma, Secretary, North Eastern Chapter of EIRC, Prof.Bikash Jain, Member of ICSI.