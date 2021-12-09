Arunachal

Arunachal: APSTS to introduce Volvo buses in six routes

The objective is to transform the public transportation system into a high quality public transport.

December 9, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: APSTS to introduce Volvo buses in six routes
Story Highlights
  • The state government has placed the 'letter of intent' to Volvo Buses India to introduce the buses at the earliest for the convenience of long distance commuters.

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Transport department has proposed to introduce Volvo buses in six long distance routes of the state, an official said. The department has proposed to introduce Volvo buses in six routes including, Itanagar to Guwahati via Tezpur, Itanagar to Dimapur via Lakhimpur-Jorhat, Itanagar to Tezu via Pasighat-Roing, Itanagar to Miao via Dibrugarh-Namsai, Itanagar to Shillong via Tezpur Nagaon and Itanagar to Dibrugarh via Lakhimpur-Dhemaji, the official said.

Also Read- lack of master drainage as the main problem affecting the ISBT- Transport Minister

The objective is to transform the public transportation system into a high quality public transport, the official said, adding that the government aims to introduce more such coaches in near future on the intra-state and inter-state routes.

Also Read- Nakap Nalo inaugurates e-Ticketing Web-Portal of APSTS

Related Articles

Transport Minister Nakap Nalo along with officers of the department on Tuesday had a meeting with the President (Bus division) and other officials of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd here, to discuss the deployment of Volvo premium buses in the state under public private partnership (PPP) model.

Also Read-  Nalo makes surprise inspection of helipad, ISBT

The state government has placed the ‘letter of intent’ to Volvo Buses India to introduce the buses at the earliest for the convenience of long distance commuters.

Tags
December 9, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: RIWATCH conducts training of farmers on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs

Arunachal: RIWATCH conducts training of farmers on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs

December 4, 2021
Arunachal: Farmers Exposure cum Training programme held at Basar

Arunachal: Farmers Exposure cum Training programme held at Basar

December 4, 2021
Arunachal: Research committee on Unsung Heroes of the state holds consultative meeting with various organizations and AFFRC

Arunachal: Research committee on Unsung Heroes of the state holds consultative meeting with various organizations and AFFRC

December 3, 2021
Arunachal successfully implementing rural electrification schemes: Chowna Mein

Arunachal successfully implementing rural electrification schemes: Chowna Mein

December 3, 2021
Arunachal need to build up a strong team to restart the tourism activities- Minister

Arunachal need to build up a strong team to restart the tourism activities- Minister

December 3, 2021
Arunachal: International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated at Dutta village

Arunachal: International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated at Dutta village

December 3, 2021
Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang

Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Review meeting on SDGs held at Ziro

Arunachal: Review meeting on SDGs held at Ziro

December 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button