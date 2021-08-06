Arunachal: Chowna Mein inspects flood-affected areas at Pukhari village, Wakro Nallah and Kamlang

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on Friday, in a daylong visit to Wakro sub-division, inspected the flood-affected areas at Pukhari village, Wakro Nallah and Kamlang with the officers of Water Resources Department, senior public from Chongkham and ZPC Lohit Dasula Krishikro.

He also inspected the construction work of the Malangkang Minor Irrigation project near the Waikhetliang area at Medo village.

Mein instructed the WRD to carry out a detailed survey for flood protection works and draw up a plan for floodwater management.