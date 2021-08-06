Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Meets Union Ministers in New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- Continuing his meetings with various Union Ministers in the national capital, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today called on three more ministers.

During his call on to Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, Khandu briefed about the sports scenario of the state. He informed the minister that Arunachal Pradesh has tremendous potential in sports activities. The youth in the state are have taken sports as career option which is in fact a positive sign, Khandu informed. He pointed on inadequate infrastructure and facilities as bottleneck in the sports sector of the state. CM requested Thakur to address the issue and release funds pending with the ministry under various heads.

Later in the afternoon, during his meeting with the Union DoNER, Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister urged the minister to support the state in preserving its culture and traditions. He emphasised on introduction of North East States in the national curriculum to create greater awareness and promote fraternity among all Indians.

Speaking about North Eastern Council (NEC), Khandu opined that NEC should act as think tank of North Eastern Region for creation of ideas and promoting overall development. The Chief Minister further requested the ministry to take up comprehensive infrastructure and development schemes for border areas to mitigate migration from border villages. He suggested to develop model villages with all basic amenities in the border areas so that it benefits the local populace and promotes tourism in the region.

Chief Minister later called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri at Nirman Bhawan. Khandu placed request for financial requirement on Urban Tourism Infrastructure Development Plan for 12 Tourist Circuits of the state. He also requested the ministry to consider implementing GIS based Integrated Drainage master plan for the capital region besides seeking relaxation for Arunachal Pradesh on eligibility under AMRUT scheme.

Khandu also discussed pending petroleum exploration license and Petroleum mining lease of petroleum blocks in Arunachal Pradesh and promotion and mining activities in the state. He extended gratitude to the minister for facilitating support from PSUs during COVID under various CSR programmes. Matters like establishment of nursing college in Itanagar, support for development of the state through PSUs and establishment of storage depots of petroleum products in few locations of the state were also discussed in the meeting.

All the Union ministers assured to lend all possible support to the state. Khandu was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar during the call on.