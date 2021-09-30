Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Yazali Electrical Division Office

ADVERTISEMENT

YAZALI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated Yazali Electrical Division Office and laid the foundation stone of the permanent office building for Electrical Division at Yazali Circle in Lower Subansiri District in presence of Education Minister, Taba Tedir and Advisor to Minister (Power), Balo Raja at Yazali today.

He also laid the foundation stone for construction of bridge over Panyor river at Yazali in Lower Subansiri District. Bridge over Panyor river will be constructed under CRIF scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 16.58 Cr. It will connect the left & right banks of Panyor river and benefit people of 12 villages with about 5000 population. It will also bring connectivity to large areas of agriculture and horticulture farms located on the other side of the Panyor river.

Mein in his speech informed that a Comprehensive Scheme for Transmission line in Arunachal Pradesh of about Rs 9000 Cr is being conceptualized and proposed to the Govt of India. He said that for uninterrupted power supply and to do away with the wastage of power, transmission line has to be strengthened and Central Govt is also emphasizing on it. He also informed that Govt of India has also exempted transport charges for electricity that will be drawn from the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that Hydropower, Tourism, Agriculture and Horticulture Sectors are the main revenue earning sources for the State of Arunachal Pradesh. Hence, the State is according priority in these sectors and giving top priority to the connectivity which will enhance development in these sectors. He urged the people to cooperate for the smooth implementation of projects for road and hydro-power developments as these are vital for all round development of the State.

He said that there is changed in the outlook in the Central leadership under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi towards North east region. He also informed that we have witnessed visits of 7 Union Ministers in one day in the State last week, which speaks volume of the focused given by the Central Leadership to this Frontier State. He further said that Govt is also giving attention for the development of the border areas with the support of the Central Govt citing that we have the most patriotic people in the border areas.

He further said that a revolution has been going on in agriculture and horticulture sector in the State and informed that under ‘Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana’ credit linked schemes recently launched by the Chief Minister to boost agricultural sector, Rs 30 Crore had been released to the department out of Rs 60 Crore that has been announced in the budget. He urged the educated unemployed youths of the State to avail the benefits and take up self-employment schemes under Tourism and Agriculture sectors.

He said that the Yachuli administrative circle is in advantageous location being located near to the capital of Arunachal Pradesh and the agriculture and horticulture produces from the area can be easily transported and supplied to the Capital dwellers. He further said that Yachuli and adjoining area has a very bright future because of the conducive atmosphere for growing agriculture and horticulture crops.

He added that once the construction of highway is completed there will be unlimited flow of tourists in this place as there is huge scope for nature, adventure, research and cultural/religious tourism in the State. He also emphasized on the need to protect and conserve the forest/environment for sustenance of streams and rivers.

Responding to the memorandum submitted by the people of the Yazali Circle, he assured for sanctioning of drawing 11 KV line from Yazali to Taib Village, creation of Hydro-Power Sub-Division at Yachuli and Yazali and for electrification of Tepin Happa Village under Yazali Circle. He further said to take up other demands in the next budget and for up-gradation of Yazali CO Headquarter to EAC Headquarter in the Cabinet Meeting.

On the occasion, Minister of Education, Taba Tedir, Advisor to Minister (Power), Balo Raja and Zilla Parishad Members from 16-Yachuli Assembly also spoke on the occasion.

Dignitaries also visited Integrated Farm of one Smt Joram Anya, a progressive farmer of Yazali Circle. It was informed that she earns Rs 15-20 lakhs annually by selling organic produces from her farm.

Among others, Chief Engineer (PWD-Central Zone), Hage Apa, CE (Power-Central Zone), O Moyong, DC Ziro, Somcha Lowang, SP, Harsh Indora, ADC Yachuli, Toko Babu, HoDs, PRI Members, Govt Officials and GBs were also present on the occasion.