Arunachal: Constable T T Tarh of 2nd Bn Aalo, achieves two world records  

AALO- Tame Tamar Tarh, Constable of 2nd Bn AAP HQ Aalo has achieved two World Records recently during 2021. informed Tumme Amo, Commandant, 2nd AAP Bn Aalo.

First world record is ‘ The World Record of Maximum Half Marathons in 100 days on 9th May 2021(101 in 100 days)’ and the second is ‘The World Record of Most Half Marathons in one month(32 in a month) on 1st July 2021’.

We, 2nd Bn Family at Aalo, are very proud & happy that “our dashing Constable Tame Tamar Tarh of Bn HQ Aalo has achieved two World Records recently during 2021” said Amo .

I m personally very elated as he achieved these two Wold Records under my command, guidance & motivation. We will organize a small function here at our BHQ Aalo on Monday to felicitate him., informed Commandant Amo

We wish him more success and more World Records in future, commandant said .