ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Constable T T Tarh of 2nd Bn Aalo, achieves two world records  

We wish him more success and more World Records in future, commandant said.

October 1, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Constable T T Tarh of 2nd Bn Aalo, achieves two world records  
ADVERTISEMENT

AALO-    Tame Tamar Tarh, Constable of 2nd Bn AAP HQ Aalo has achieved  two World Records recently during 2021. informed Tumme Amo, Commandant,  2nd AAP Bn Aalo.

First  world record is ‘ The  World Record of Maximum Half Marathons in 100 days on 9th May 2021(101 in 100 days)’  and the second is ‘The World Record of Most Half Marathons in one month(32 in a month) on 1st July 2021’.

Arunachal: Constable T T Tarh of 2nd Bn Aalo, achieves two world records  

We, 2nd Bn Family at Aalo, are very proud & happy that “our dashing Constable Tame Tamar Tarh of Bn HQ Aalo has achieved two World Records recently during 2021” said Amo .

I m personally very elated as he achieved these  two Wold Records under my command, guidance & motivation. We will organize a small function here at our BHQ Aalo on Monday to felicitate him., informed Commandant Amo

We wish him more success and more World Records in future, commandant said .

Tags
October 1, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!