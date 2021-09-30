Arunachal: Govt is committed to bring tourism in the state into new height- Simai

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Nampong MLA and Advisor Tourism Laisam Simai today said the state govt is committed to bring tourism in the state into new height.

Attending the concluding event of World Tourism Day 2021 here at State Food Craft Institute (SFCI) near IG Park this afternoon, Simai said “The state govt under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu is giving best effort for the growth of tourism in the state”.

He also said that the state govt including the department need to retrospect among themselves and streamline it by implementing various tourism related projects wherever required.

The MLA further requested every stake holders to focus and concentrate on various areas and sectors to tap the rich resources and tourism potential of the state.

Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori in her opening remarks announced that the tourism in the state will open for domestic visitors from October 1st with certain SOPs and entry for the foreighn tourist will be decided later on.

“Past two years the pandemic has really hit the industry. Now, it’s time to sit together and plan way forward for the inclusive growth of tourism in the state for self sustenance”, she said adding it is the responsibility of every stake holders to make the tourism success with support from Department of Tourism.

Asserting that the Centre has a vision to create robust tourism industry in the country, the secretary informed that the department is providing skill development training and subsidy to open up homestay, adventure equipments, food & bakery etc.

Deputy Director Tourism Bengia Manna Sonam, TIO Danyi Mamung, APTOA secretary Bengia Mrinal and advisor Tsering Wange also spoke in presence of Tourism director Abu Tayeng and Arunachal State Cooperative Apex Bank MD Tsering Thongdok.

As a financial aid to those active tour operators, who were hit by the pandemic, the department has provided one time grant to 15 tour operators under CMPVY to regain their business and other waitlisted applicants will be given during next financial year.

The day long programe was also witnessed felicitation of 12 successful people who had availed CMPVY, launching of ‘Hand Book For Rural Tourism’ and ‘Monyul Gathering’ along with video presentation on CMPVY success story, Dekho apna desh and WTD 2021.

Earlier during opening day on 27th September, the tourism department has conducted orientation programme on tourism for the local youths, students, SHGs and public at Govt Higher Secondary School, Ganga. They were taught how to open homestay and run tour agency. Yonggam Tours & Travel has showcase demo on adventure activities.

Painting competition on traditional handloom and handicrafts was organized where Kabak Yani and Lily Tali (both students of class xi) stood first and second position respectively. On essay competition (Arunachal Tourism), Tanga Siyum stood first and Kipa Sima bagged second prize respectively.

Later on Tuesday, social service was conducted by the tourism department at school premises in support of Ganga Youth Club. Targeting women group, the department has also activated some

An interaction meet with tourism stake holders including, tour operators, hoteliers, transporters and tourism officials was also conducted yesterday.