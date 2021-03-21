Arunachal: Weeklong training course for physical education teachers concludes

PASIGHAT- The weeklong state level refresher training course for physical education teachers and sports interested teachers of the state which was inaugurated by Shashwat Sourabh, Special Secretary, Secondary Education & IT, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh on 15th March last concluded on Saturday, 20th March here at Outdoor stadium, Pasighat.

The valedictory function of state level refresher course was attended by Marken Kadu, Director, Secondary Education, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh along with L. Sokun Singh, Senior Vice President School Game Federation of India, Jongge Yirang, Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang District, Apel Tayeng, Principal (retd).

During the valedictory function, the Arunachal Physical Education Teacher Association submitted a memorandum (regarding approval of RR of PET and their promotional scopes) to the Minister, Education, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, through Director Secondary Education.

While on his part, Kadu, advised the participants to implement the skills and techniques to their respective district for the benefit of the students which they have learned from the coach during the course. Meanwhile, Tanya Padung, DTO (BS&G), Programme Coordinator presented the detailed report of the refresher course.