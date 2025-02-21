ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Annual Budget 2025-26: Chowna Mein Holds Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting with CBOs

18 representatives of CBOs have attended the pre-budget consultative meeting.

Annual Budget 2025-26- As a good practice of the Pema Khandu Govt, a pre-budget consultative meeting with the Community Based Organizations for the State Annual Budget 2025-26 was convened by the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-In-Charge, Finance, Planning & Investment, Chowna Mein at his Secretariat Office today.

In his remarks, Deputy Chief Minister has expressed his gratitude to all the representative of the CBOs for their active participation and valuable inputs for the Annual Budget 2025-26. He said that their inputs have been instrumental in drafting people friendly policy as they carry the mandate of their respective communities.

He said that the objective of our government is to percolate down all developmental activities to the grass root level, so that no one is left behind and added that they all are instrumental to make that happen and called all the CBOs as an important part of ‘Team Arunachal.

He further said that their suggestions have been taken note of and will be considered for incorporation in the budget.

18 representatives of CBOs have attended the pre-budget consultative meeting besides Advisor to DCM, Anupam Tangu, Secretary Planning & Investment, R K Sharma, Director (Planning & Investment), Pallab Dey and officials from Planning & Investment Department.

