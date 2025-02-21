Arunachal: RGU Celebrates 25th International Mother Language Day

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) Celebrated “International Mother Language Day” with Grandeur and Intellectual Discourse. The inaugural session commenced under the stewardship of Dr. Jamuna Bini, Associate Professor in the Department of Hindi.

In his welcome address, Prof. Krushna Chandra Mishra, Head of the Department of English, greeted the audience in his mother language, Odia. He eloquently articulated the profound connection between mother language and cultural identity, tracing its significance from ancient times to the present. He underscored Arunachal Pradesh as a melting pot of rich linguistic diversity which sadly faces endangerment.

A thought-provoking keynote address by Prof. Sudhir Kumar, Department of English, Nalanda University, followed. Prof. Kumar delved into the philosophical depths of “महर्षिअगस्त्यकामातृभाषा-चिंतनएवंविविधअनुसंधान.” He explored the intricate interplay of language, identity, and power, critiquing the colonial imposition of English and its erosion of indigenous linguistic traditions.

Citing the formidable figures of Maharishi Agastya, Rabindranath Tagore, Ananda Coomaraswamy, and Sri Aurobindo, he championed the revival of Indian languages as a counterforce to colonial hegemonies. He further critiqued Western epistemic categorization, invoking Gayatri Spivak’s seminal work Can the Subaltern Speak? to underscore the historical marginalization of indigenous voices. His fervent discourse called for a renaissance of Indian linguistic and philosophical thought, envisioning a future where spiritual knowledge and cultural rootedness reclaim their rightful prominence.

Dean Prof. S.S. Singh, Faculty of Languages, addressed the audience by emphasizing the importance of remembering and celebrating the occasion. He encouraged attendees to speak and utilize their mother tongues, highlighting the need to pass them on to future generations. He urged the audience to find solutions to keep their linguistic heritage alive and thriving.

Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University, offered an insightful historical reflection on the political and social conflicts that led to UNESCO’s declaration of February 21 as International Mother Language Day. He highlighted the current scenario of the various mother tongue languages of Arunachal Pradesh and advocated for the documentation and propagation of tribal scripts to safeguard cultural identities. Dr. Rikam further recommended integrating indigenous linguistic studies into school and university curricula through robust governmental support.

Echoing the thematic resonance of the occasion, Prof. S.K. Nayak, Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, encapsulated the significance of International Mother Language Day as a vital celebration of the Indian Knowledge System. He emphasised the Ministry of Education’s instruction to spread awareness on the importance of the mother tongue language and its celebration. He reiterated the need for elevating Indigenous languages to their rightful stature in academia and beyond.

The event concluded on a note of gratitude, as Dr. Moti Lal, Assistant Professor of Hindi, delivered the Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the collective efforts that made the celebration a grand success.

With a resounding commitment to linguistic heritage and intellectual sovereignty, Rajiv Gandhi University stands as a beacon of cultural preservation, fostering dialogue and scholarship that honor the essence of the mother tongue.

The event witnessed the momentous release of तामीअजिजिग, an insightful work authored by Rebom Bello, accompanied by the unveiling of a commemorative calendar by the Department of Hindi.