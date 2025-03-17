Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurates School Auditorium and Football Stadium at IGJGHS, Attends Unying A:ran Spring Carnival in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- Strengthening educational and sports infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the newly constructed School Auditorium and Football Stadium for Independent Golden Jubilee Govt Higher Secondary School (IGJGHS) in Pasighat today.

These state-of-the-art facilities, developed under the IGJGHS School Heritage Redevelopment initiative by the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, reaffirm the government’s commitment to foster holistic development for the students.

The School Auditorium will serve as a hub for cultural programs, academic discussions, and community engagement, while the Football Stadium provides a dedicated space for students to excel in sports, promoting physical fitness and all-round growth. These additions reflect the government’s continuous efforts to enhance educational opportunities and develop world-class facilities for students across the state.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Unying A:ran Spring Carnival at the Gi:di Notko Festival Ground in Pasighat as Chief Guest. The festival was a vibrant showcase of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, with highlights including the unveiling of the Na:nyi Me:té Portrait & Ritual Taku-Tabat and the mesmerizing Mega Yakjong Dance, Tapu dance symbolizing unity and cultural pride.

In his address, DCM Mein commended this year’s Unying A:ran Festival theme of ‘No Hunting’. He said that Unying A:ran was known as a hunting festival so far, however, now the Adi community have realized the bad effects of rampant hunting and have come together to celebrate the festival with a motto to spread the message of ‘No Hunting’.

He added that this year’s Unying A:ran is not just a cultural celebration, it is a call to action for wildlife protection and environmental conservation. Protecting our biodiversity is not only a duty but a responsibility we owe to our future generations. He called upon every section of the society to support and response to this call for ‘No Hunting’ and to take collective responsibility for preserving the environment for future generations.

He added that we must bring back the lost fauna and flora of the State to attract tourist and rejuvenate the forest to make this beautiful State of ours a home for all kinds of birds, animals and fishes.

He lauded the Unying A:ran Celebration Committee for their call to celebrate this year’s festival with a message to prohibit rampant killing and hunting of wild animals & birds, and to protect & conserve the natural habitations and the rich flora & fauna of the State. He said that it is the call of the day and everyone must take a pledge to stop rampant hunting & killing of wild animals & birds.

He also thanked Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao and MLA Pasighat, Tapi Darang for inviting him to be part of the Unying A:ran Spring Carnival in Pasighat.

Minister of Education, Tourism, RWD, Parliamentary Affairs & Library, P D Sona also lauded the Celebration Committee for their call to protect and preserve the wild animal. He said that the society as a whole must come together and response to this call to protect our mother nature and our rich flora & fauna. He said that we must not only stop hunting but also stop consuming the wild meat so that no body hunt it anymore.

In the evening, the dignitaries also witnessed a drama directed by the member of Sangeet Natak Academy, Delong Padung with a message to stop hunting and call for the preservation of flora & fauna.

The Festival was also attended by Lok Sabha MP (Arunachal East) Tapir Gao, MLAs – Tapi Darang (Pasighat East), Oken Tayeng (Mebo), Tojir Kadu (Nari-Koyu), Oni Panyang (Geku-Mariyang), Ninong Ering (Pasighat West), Talem Taboh (Rumgong), Puinnyo Apum (Dambuk), State BJP President Kaling Moyong, Director, North East Zone Cultural Centre, Prashanna Gogoi, Padmashree awardee, Sentila Tsukjem Yanger, State Convenor – National Trust for Art Culture & Heritage, Nagaland, among others.