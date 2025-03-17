Arunachal: Minister Dasanglu Pul Inspects Infrastructure Development at Hayuliang School

HAYULIANG- Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Monday inspected the ongoing infrastructure development at Government Higher Secondary School, Hayuliang, highlighting its potential to enhance educational standards in Anjaw district.

The ₹18.60 crore project will introduce state-of-the-art facilities, including, Fully equipped science laboratories, Mathematics and yoga room, Auditorium with a green room, Pantry for midday meals, Sick room, Examination cell, among other modern amenities.

“This project is not just about constructing buildings; it’s about creating an environment where students can thrive both academically and personally,” Pul said. She also lauded local officers and stakeholders for their dedication to this transformative initiative.

Later, Pul attended the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0’ camp at Hayuliang General Ground, an outreach initiative focused on delivering government services directly to citizens.

The event witnessed the participation of all heads of departments (HoDs), who set up stalls to facilitate access to various welfare schemes.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between the administration and the public, ensuring that government benefits reach every corner of our community,” Pul stated.

Pul also attended a coordination meeting of Gaon Buras (GBs) and Head Gaon Burahs (HGBs) of Anjaw district, organized by the Anjaw general administration to strengthen local governance.

ADC Hayuliang conducted a detailed presentation on the roles and responsibilities of GBs and HGBs, emphasizing the need for effective coordination at the village level.

“We believe that strong local leadership is the backbone of effective governance. When our village leaders are well-informed, the entire system benefits,” Pul said.

The minister was accompanied by Anjaw Superintendent of Police (SP) Rike Kamsi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Soblem Pul, and other officials throughout the day’s events.