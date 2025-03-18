Arunachal: NERIST Conducts Workshop on Real-Time Flood Warning System for Mizoram

NIRJULI– The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) organized a one-day workshop on a newly developed real-time flood warning system designed for Mizoram.

The system, developed by the Department of Agricultural Engineering at NERIST, integrates hydrological models with machine learning to provide timely audio-visual flood alerts, helping authorities mitigate disaster risks.

The workshop aimed to train officials from the Mizoram Irrigation and Water Resources Department and engineers from Arunachal Pradesh’s Water Resources Department in using and developing such systems.

Also Read- Arunachal Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for 2008 Murder of Two Sisters

It included theoretical sessions, hands-on training, and live demonstrations on interpreting alerts and responding effectively to potential floods.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Narendranath S., Director of NERIST, who emphasized the importance of adopting advanced technologies in disaster management.

Also Read- Dy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurates School Auditorium and Football Stadium at IGJGHS, Attends Unying A:ran Spring Carnival in Pasighat

Prof. Aditi Bhadra, Head of the Department of Agricultural Engineering, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the significance of flood warning systems. Prof. Arnab Bandyopadhyay, the Chief Consultant to I&WRD Mizoram, led a detailed presentation on the project and its development process.

A total of 11 officials from Mizoram and three engineers from Arunachal Pradesh participated in the workshop. The real-time flood warning system was developed as a consultancy project for Mizoram’s Irrigation and Water Resources Department, aiming to enhance flood preparedness and minimize disaster-related losses.

NERIST remains committed to advancing hydrological modeling, flood mapping, remote sensing, and water resource management to support government agencies and communities in disaster risk reduction.