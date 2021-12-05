Adi Sports Fest: Games & sports as integral part of life, says Arunachal CM

Story Highlights Khandu also lauded the theme for the sports festival – Say No To Drugs – and said sports has the potential to keep youths away from drugs.

PASIGHAT- Games & sports as integral part of life, all community based organizations, especially the youth wings, should follow what ABK has started in their own ways” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said this while attending the closing ceremony of Adi Sports Fest organized by Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing of Adi Baane Kebang here at Jawaharlal Nehru College playground, Pasighat today.

ABKYW has organized a major sports fest for all the youths of Adi community from various assembly constituencies of Adi inhabited areas with an objective to stop or to fight against indulging of youths into drugs addiction.

Khandu also said that his govt will allocate funds in the next assembly session budget for such youth development works to be undertaken by various CBOs of the state, as community participation in fighting against drugs menace will be more effective.

Khandu also hoped that by grooming up the youths physically and mentally by sports events and such better platforms, the youths of Arunachal Pradesh will also represent India in Olympics and other International sports event at the lines of Manipur which has been producing sporting talents for the country from long.

Khandu also appreciated the untiring efforts of Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing which have been fighting against drug menace in the area from long ago. On the appeal of ABKYW’s President, Joluk Minung, Khandu also assured to sanction funds for infrastructure development of Drug De-addiction centre, Pasighat located at Jarkong.

Khandu also lauded the theme for the sports festival – Say No To Drugs – and said sports has the potential to keep youths away from drugs.

Asserting that the state government is committed in its fight against drug abuse, Khandu, however, said that government alone cannot fight against the vice and win it.

Khandu also appreciated the Women’s Wing of ABK, which has been on the forefront of the war against drug abuse in Adi-inhabited areas.

Meanwhile, Khandu informed that as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Siang River Festival will be organized at Pasighat on 19 December in a grand manner. He said the monthly review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners will also be held at Pasighat and invitations have already been sent to them to attend the same.

About 600 participants from across the Adi belt are participating in the 1st ever Adi Sports Fest 2021’. Meanwhile in the closing match played between Boys 38th Pasighat East and 33rd Mechuka Assembly constituency, Pasighat team beaten the team 33 Mechuka by 3-1 goals.

ABKYW president Joluk Minung, throwing light on objectives of organizing the Adi Sports Festival informed that besides pushing for drug-free state with the motto of “Say No to Drugs”, the sports meet also aims to develop leadership, unity other values to make them responsible citizens of society.

The closing ceremony was also attended by MP Tapir Gao, Minister Alo Libang, legislators Zignu Namchoom, Kaling Moyong, Gum Tayeng, Lombo Tayeng, Ojing Tasing, Talem Taboh and Kanggong Taku along with leaders of ABK and others.