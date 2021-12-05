Arunachal

Arunachal: KDO youth wing organizes plantation programme at JN College campus

December 5, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: KDO youth wing organizes plantation programme at JN College campus

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- In a bid to fight against rising global warming and rapid deforestation of forest, the Kuri Dajum Olung youth wing (apex) organized a major plantation programme at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat upper campus to make the college campus more green and environmental friendly.

“Altogether, 150 tree saplings were planted in the college campus and all the planted saplings were protected by using protection (round fencing in each plant)  from stray cattle. The saplings were sponsored by Tasang Taga, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Pasighat”, informed Nangki Taga, Social Service Secretary of KDO Youth Wing.

The plantations drive of KDO youth wing was led by President, Tamo Taga, General Secretary, Tapak Tabi and Social Service Secretary, Nangki Taga wherein the KDO society’s senior citizen office bearers also participated while motivating the youths.

Tasang Taga, DFO (Wildlife) who provided the tree saplings to the KDO youth wing, said that the trees are the source of oxygen we breathe but due to massive deforestation of forest coverage from the last several decades, the earth’s temperature has risen. The rapid urbanization in the township area like Pasighat has also led to felling of more trees, so plantation of trees are required to have a balanced environment for healthy living.

Related Articles

Taga also informed that the youths need to take up the lead to plant more trees as balancing of the environment depends on the hand of future generations.

Tags
December 5, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command calls on the Governor

Arunachal: AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command calls on the Governor

December 1, 2021
Arunachal: CRPF contsructed a Bus stand shed at Tissa village

Arunachal: CRPF contsructed a Bus stand shed at Tissa village

November 30, 2021
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar starts at Longding

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar starts at Longding

November 30, 2021
Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock drill, rescue operation at Palin

Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock drill, rescue operation at Palin

November 30, 2021
Arunachal: Deferring the Bandh call doesn't mean to surrender- ANSU

Arunachal: Deferring the Bandh call doesn’t mean to surrender- ANSU

November 30, 2021
Arunachal Governor attends 19th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal Governor attends 19th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University

November 30, 2021
Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Wall of Heroes

Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Wall of Heroes

November 30, 2021
Sanjay Dutt kicks off media campaign for 50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh

Sanjay Dutt kicks off media campaign for 50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh

November 30, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu blames locals for lack of infra development in Tato

Arunachal: Pema Khandu blames locals for lack of infra development in Tato

November 30, 2021
Sanjay Dutt Signed as Arunachal Pradesh's Ambassador

Sanjay Dutt Signed as Arunachal Pradesh’s Ambassador

November 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button