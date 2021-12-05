Arunachal: KDO youth wing organizes plantation programme at JN College campus

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- In a bid to fight against rising global warming and rapid deforestation of forest, the Kuri Dajum Olung youth wing (apex) organized a major plantation programme at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat upper campus to make the college campus more green and environmental friendly.

“Altogether, 150 tree saplings were planted in the college campus and all the planted saplings were protected by using protection (round fencing in each plant) from stray cattle. The saplings were sponsored by Tasang Taga, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Pasighat”, informed Nangki Taga, Social Service Secretary of KDO Youth Wing.

The plantations drive of KDO youth wing was led by President, Tamo Taga, General Secretary, Tapak Tabi and Social Service Secretary, Nangki Taga wherein the KDO society’s senior citizen office bearers also participated while motivating the youths.

Tasang Taga, DFO (Wildlife) who provided the tree saplings to the KDO youth wing, said that the trees are the source of oxygen we breathe but due to massive deforestation of forest coverage from the last several decades, the earth’s temperature has risen. The rapid urbanization in the township area like Pasighat has also led to felling of more trees, so plantation of trees are required to have a balanced environment for healthy living.

Taga also informed that the youths need to take up the lead to plant more trees as balancing of the environment depends on the hand of future generations.