Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor extends Armed Forces Flag Day greetings

December 6, 2021
Story Highlights
  • Since 1949, 7th December is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honor the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought on our borders to safeguard the country's honor.

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the members of the gallant Indian Armed Forces on the special occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day. He expressed his hope that this Day will further reinforce the goodwill of the people of the country towards the brave armed forces personnel.

The Governor, in his message said that our men in uniform have been courageously fighting for the defence of the Nation and many of them have made the supreme sacrifice since our Independence. It is for honouring their gallantry that we observe 7th December as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country.

This Day provides us an opportunity to salute the brave and gallant heroes of our Armed forces and also discharge our obligation of supporting the good cause of looking after the families of the brave hearts, martyrs, disabled comrades-in-arm and the Vir Naris, he said.

On this Day, I appeal to my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to express our appreciation for the patriotism of our soldiers, sailors and air warriors. We as a Nation have adopted this as our national responsibility and we are doing it zealously as a sacred duty, the Governor said in his message.

