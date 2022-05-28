Arunachal: Efforts are on to strengthen Women SHGs to boost rural Economy- Chowna Mein

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein while attending the Cluster Level Awareness Program of Handloom Mark & Mobile App here at Namsai said that the efforts are on to strengthen Women SHGs by extending support of Rs 1 Lakh to 500 SHGs and Rs 2 Lakh to 50 SHGs with a view to improve the rural economy.

While citing that earlier Cooperative Societies have failed, he called to learned from the past mistakes and urged to adopt cluster approach through SHGs. He urged the SHG members and women weavers to come forward and take full advantage of the opportunity and learn sincerely.

He said that we have world class handlooms and further emphasize on the needs for commercialization of handlooms & handicrafts through innovative designs.

He also informed that GI Registration of handlooms & handicrafts product will be done in phase wise and an emporium with weaving shed will come up at Namsai where handlooms of all tribes will be sold.

He urged the Textiles Committee to facilitate and establish market linkages for the tribal handlooms of the State.

Among others, ZPC Namsai, Urmila Mancheykhun, DC Namsai R K Sharma, Joint Director of Textiles Committee, Mumbai, Dr K S Muralidhara and Incharge Regional Office of Textiles Committee, Kolkata, Dr Saumen Mapdar also spoke.

On the occasion, Handloom Mark Certificate were issued to two weavers, Smt Maloni Lego from Meka, Lower Dibang Valley District and Smt Tsering Pait from Pasighat, East Siang District. Yarn Passbooks were also distributed to all the weavers. Altogether, 322 weavers from Namsai and neighbouring districts have participated in the Awareness Program.

It was informed that the Handloom Mark Scheme was introduced in 2006 by the Prime Minister to provide a collective identity to the handloom products and to be used not only for popularizing the hand woven products but also to serve as a guarantee for the buyer that the product being purchased is geuinely hand woven. The main objective of Handloom Mark is commercialization of household product.

The Cluster Level Awareness Program for Handloom Mark & Mobile Application was organized by the Textiles Committee, Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India in collaboration with the Department of Textiles & handicrafts, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.