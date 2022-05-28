Arunachal

ZSI discovers new macaque species in Arunachal Pradesh, names it ‘Sela Macaque’

The new species is separated from the Arunachal macaque of Tawang district by Sela Pass.

May 28, 2022
0 1 minute read
ZSI discovers new macaque species in Arunachal Pradesh, names it 'Sela Macaque'
Story Highlights
  • The Arunachal macaque has a dark face and dark brown colour coat, while the Sela macaque has a pale face and brown colour coat.

ITANAGAR- Scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have discovered a new macaque species in Arunachal Pradesh, a PTI report said.  The new species, named ‘Sela Macaque’ (Macaca selai), was found in western and central parts of the state, ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said.

“Scientists collected a few samples and undertook a detailed phylogenetic analysis and we found this monkey is genetically different from the other species in the region,” she said.

The new species is separated from the Arunachal macaque of Tawang district by Sela Pass, Banerjee said.

ZSI scientist Mukesh Thakur said the Sela Pass acted as a barrier and prevented migration between the two macaque species for around two million years.

Related Articles

The Sela macaque is genetically closer to the Arunachal macaque and both species have many similar physical characteristics such as heavy built and long dorsal body hair, he said.

However, there are also some distinct morphological characteristics, he said.

The Arunachal macaque has a dark face and dark brown colour coat, while the Sela macaque has a pale face and brown colour coat, Thakur said.

Some troops in both species are habituated to human presence while others avoid human proximity, he said.

Villagers have claimed that Sela macaque is a major cause of crop damage in West Kameng district, he said.

The study on the new macaque species has been published in the Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution journal.

Tags
May 28, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Onong Perme, pioneer of Adi Baptist Union passes away

Arunachal: Onong Perme, pioneer of Adi Baptist Union passes away

May 21, 2022
﻿Arunachal: DOJ Organizes Legal Literacy Programme for GBs of Longding.

﻿Arunachal: DOJ Organizes Legal Literacy Programme for GBs of Longding

May 21, 2022
Project Vartak: BRO Completed the Excavation of Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Project Vartak: BRO Completed the Excavation of Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

May 20, 2022
Arunachal: Alumni Meet of Rama Krishna Mission School, Deomali held

Arunachal: Alumni Meet of Rama Krishna Mission School, Deomali held

May 20, 2022
Arunachal: Training on Panchayati Raj System, SPICE and RD Programs held at Longding

Arunachal: Training on Panchayati Raj System, SPICE and RD Programs held at Longding

May 19, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu pitches for advance warning system to avert disaster deaths

Arunachal: Pema Khandu pitches for advance warning system to avert disaster deaths

May 19, 2022
Amit Shah to visit Arunachal, take part in Statehood Day Celebration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh on May 21, 22

May 17, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Integrated Tribal Development Project in Lohit

Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Integrated Tribal Development Project in Lohit

May 17, 2022
Arunachal and Assam share age old cultural ties: Chowna Mein

Arunachal and Assam share age old cultural ties: Chowna Mein

May 15, 2022
Arunachal: 13th-century settlement discovered inside forest in Papum Pare

Arunachal: 13th-century settlement discovered inside forest in Papum Pare

May 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button