Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case

MUMBAI- Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in Cordelia cruise ship drugs case. Last year, things got tense for the actor, when Aryan was arrested and jailed in a drug bust case on Mumbai Cruise. He had to spend 22 days in jail.

Officials of the NCB (Narcotic Control Bureau), which filed its charge sheet in a Mumbai court, said Aryan Khan and five others had not been named due to “lack of sufficient evidence”. Aryan Khan was arrested in the case by the NCB on October 3 last year and released from jail later that month after being granted bail.

In March this year, the special court had granted the probe agency a 60-day extension to file the charge sheet. Arrests in the case were made by the NCB zonal office under its former director Sameer Wankhede and his team.

On the other hand Centre has sought action against anti-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede for shoddy investigation in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. CNN-News18 reported.

Quoting Officials, the report said “action is also being taken in the matter of Wankhede facing allegations of forging his caste certificate to get his Indian Revenue Service (IRS) job”.

They added that the decision was taken after major lapses were found in his conduct and investigation in the drugs case linked to Aryan Khan.

Wankhede’s team handled the initial investigation after an anti-drugs raid on a Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last year.