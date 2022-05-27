National

Ladakh: Seven soldiers dead after army vehicle falls into Shyok river

The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise.

May 27, 2022
0 1 minute read
Ladakh: Seven soldiers dead after army vehicle falls into Shyok river

Srinagar: Seven soldiers were killed when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Shyok river in Ladakh on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise.

The 26 soldiers were moving in an army truck from the transit camp at Partapur, where an Indian Army brigade is headquartered; to a forward location in an area the army calls Sub Sector Hanif.

“The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into Shyok river to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants,” said one of the officials cited above.

Related Articles

Ladakh: Seven soldiers dead after army vehicle falls into Shyok river

The soldiers were initially evacuated to 403 Field Hospital at Partapur, and later flown to Chandigarh for treatment at the Western Command Hospital, one of the army’s finest medical facilities in the country.

“Seven individuals have been declared dead so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured,” said the second official.

Tags
May 27, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

India Witnesses slight increase in Covid-19 cases

India Witnesses slight increase in Covid-19 cases

April 17, 2022
Azaan Vs Hanuman Chalisa issue reaches several cities of India

Azaan Vs Hanuman Chalisa issue reaches several cities

April 17, 2022
Karnataka: After hijab, Halal and Azaan, now ‘CAB Controversy’

Karnataka: After hijab, Halal and Azan, now ‘CAB Controversy’

April 9, 2022
India Witnesses slight increase in Covid-19 cases

India: First Case Of Coronavirus Variant XE Reported From Mumbai

April 6, 2022
Six times more funds for improving infrastructure along China border in Arunachal: Centre Govt

Six times more funds for improving infrastructure along China border in Arunachal: Centre Govt

April 5, 2022
Arunachal Governor addresses the Madras Regiment Battalion Commanders’ Conference

Arunachal Governor addresses the Madras Regiment Battalion Commanders’ Conference

April 5, 2022
Arunachal Governor attends the launch of a documentary on Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, SC (Posthumous)

Arunachal Governor attends the launch of a documentary on Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, SC (Posthumous)

April 2, 2022
MP CNB team destroyed illegal opium crops worth of 1.62 Bln in Arunachal Pradesh

MP CBN team destroyed illegal opium crops worth of 1.62 Bln in Arunachal Pradesh

March 31, 2022
Telangana: 11 migrant workers charred to death in Hyderabad warehouse fire

Telangana: 11 migrant workers charred to death in Hyderabad warehouse fire

March 23, 2022
West Bengal: 8 burnt alive by mob after murder of panchayat leader in Birbhum

West Bengal: 8 burnt alive by mob after murder of panchayat leader in Birbhum

March 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button