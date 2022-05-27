Arunachal

Arunachal Governor interacts with Wanderers

Governor asked the Wanderers to spread the message and spirit of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas’.

May 27, 2022
ITANAGAR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) interacted with the members of WANDERERS, a motorcycle club from Hyderabad at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 27th May 2022. The Wanderers are on a Flag Ride to the State to express gratitude to members of the Armed Forces.

The Governor welcomed the Team Wanderers to Arunachal Pradesh and appreciated them for their initiative to spread the message of ‘Thank You Indian Armed Forces’. He said that the Flag Ride of the Team Wanderers will definitely motivate the members of the Indian Armed Forces, who are guarding the frontiers with commitment and dedication. It is the resolve and ‘Nation First’ approach of the soldiers of our Armed Forces that there is peace, tranquility and progress in the country, he said

The Governor said that WANDERERS’ Flag Ride is a wonderful initiative to remember the valiant soldiers who contribute towards the unity and integrity of the Nation, when the people of India are celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The Governor was pleased to note that the Flag Ride will be going to Kaho Village and said that it will further strengthen the sense of oneness amongst the people, who he said will be greeting the Wanderers with ‘Jai Hind’.

The Governor urged the members of Wanderers to share about the tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, its patriotic people, the diverse cultural heritage and nature’s bounty with their friends and relatives. Wishing them a smooth ride, the Governor advised them to spread the message and spirit of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas’.

Gandamalla Praveen of WANDERERS informed that their Flag Ride is covering three States of North Eastern  India, viz, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

