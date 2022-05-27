Arunachal: ICAR team visit farmers’ field at Darka and other places

AALO- A team of ICAR Arunachal Pradesh centre, Basar visited the farmers’ field at Darka, Kombo Jirdin, Kombo Pomte, Kombo Tarsu, Dego Panya and Kabu villagrs of West Siang District. The diagnostic field visit was requested by District Agriculture Officer, Aalo.

The experts team comprised of Dr. Raghuveer Singh, Senior Scientist (Plant Pathology), Dr. B. Makdoh, Scientist (Agronomy) and Dr K. Suraj Singh, SMS (Plant Protection).

In the paddy fields major pests were Brown plant hopper & Rice root weevil identified as major problem of rice. In the maize fields Fall army worm was identified as devastating pest of maize. The team recommend the protection measures for pest & disease management & team also held scientists & farmers interactions at respective villages.

Visit was organized by state Agriculture department, Government of AP, west Siang district. The visit lead by Yompe Ado, ADO; Jarny Yomcha, ADO; Jumdo Jini, ADO & respective villages’ agriculture field assistants (AFA).