IAS couple, who walked dog at Delhi stadium, transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI- IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga, who has been accused of vacating a Delhi’s stadium to walk his dog, has been transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Centre on Thursday transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga, both 1994 batch officers of the AGMUT cadre, outside Delhi, after it was claimed that athletes at the Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium were being forced to finish their training early so that Khirwar could bring his dog to the facility for daily evening walk.

In an order, the Home Ministry said Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

However, Trinamool Congress Party MP Mahua Moitra has slammed the centre for only paying lip service to the northeast region after Dugga’s transfer to Arunachal Pradesh.

Tagging Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, Mahua urged them to protest against MHA’s treatment of Arunachal Pradesh as a “dump for your rubbish”.

Moitra said the transfer of an ‘errant Delhi bureaucrat’ to Arunachal Pradesh is a shame for the state.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday wondered “why are people calling Ladakh a punishment posting”, shortly after the Centre, in a swift action, transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively following media reports suggesting misuse of their official position.

“Why are people calling Ladakh a ‘punishment posting’? For one it’s a beautiful place with very hospitable people & some stunning places to visit and secondly it’s demoralising for the people there to be given the impression that officers only get sent as a punishment,” Abdullah tweeted.

According to official sources, the Home Ministry had asked for a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report on the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Mr Khirwar and his wife.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the Home Ministry on Thursday evening, prompting the ministry to order their transfer.

Sanjeev Khirwar is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed all state-run facilities to stay open for sportsperson till 10 pm.

It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them,” Mr Kejriwal said.