Arunachal:- Essay writing winners awarded prizes

ZIRO- The winners of the essay writing competition organized to commemorate the Gandhi Jayanti celebration were awarded prizes during the birth anniversary of Lt. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam at Subansiri Sadan here last Sunday.

The winners were awarded cash prizes along with certificates.

In the competition for the Secondary level students, Raha Angki of Dani Kunia Govt. Higher Secondary School and Nangram Oma Oya from Blue Pine Residential School won the first and second prizes respectively for writing on the topic ‘Organic Farming’, while Puma Yanu from Skylark Residential School won the third prize for ‘Importance of Water Conservation’.

In the Higher Secondary level competition, Taku Ribya of Skylark Residential School, Yowa Yajor of Dani Kunia Govt. Higher Secondary School and Nido Showenn of Bumer Memorial School won the first, second and third prizes respectively for writing on the topic ‘Social Media: Boon or Bane’.

In the college level competition, Riju Das of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University, Hage Tumpi and Rajshree Awasti of St. Claret College won the first, second and third prizes respectively for writing on the topic ‘Garbage Management and Segregation’.

The essay writing competition was organized by the District Administration and the secondary school winners were awarded Rs 5000, 3000 and 2000, higher secondary school winners Rs 7000, 5000 and 3000, while college student winners were awarded Rs 10000, 7000 and 5000 cash prizes respectively.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime awarded the winners at Subansiri Sadan in presence of circle officer Amina Nabam.

Advising the young students, the DC urged them to upkeep their flair for writing, which he said, will be of great help not only in their professional career but also in their personal lives.

The essays were judged by a panel of officers comprising circle officer Amina Nabam, Dipro i/c Gyati Kacho and Tax and Excise Inspector Takhe Rinyo Nani.