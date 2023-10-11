Arunachal: Commissioner Agri, Horti & AHV tours Lower Subansiri District

ZIRO- Commissioner Agriculture, Horticulture Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Bidol Tayeng paid one-day visit to Lower Subansiri District here today and reviewed the progress made in implementation of the schemes of the departments at the District.

The commissioner particularly took note of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and the State Plan Schemes (SPS) of Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry departments and directed the Heads of Offices concerned to achieve the allocated targets optimally and timely.

Tayeng also took an incisive review of the agriculture department’s Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and Veterinery Department’s Atma Nirbhar Pasu Palan Yojana (ANPPY) and interacted with Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and concerned Heads of Offices to get latest updates of the implementation of these schemes at the District.

Later, the commissioner also visited the Bio Fertilizer Production Units, Govt.Piggery Farm and the veterinary complex at Siiro village.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction on the overall progress made by the Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry departments at the District.

During the field visit the commissioner was accompanied by District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung and District Veterinary Officer Dr. Hano Tama.