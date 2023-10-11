ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Commissioner Agri, Horti & AHV tours Lower Subansiri District

The commissioner particularly took note of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and the State Plan Schemes (SPS) of Agriculture.........

Last Updated: October 11, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Commissioner Agri, Horti & AHV tours Lower Subansiri District

ZIRO-   Commissioner Agriculture, Horticulture Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Bidol Tayeng paid one-day visit to Lower Subansiri District here today and reviewed the progress made in implementation of the schemes of the departments at the District.

The commissioner particularly took note of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and the State Plan Schemes (SPS) of   Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry departments and directed the Heads of Offices concerned to achieve the allocated targets optimally and timely.

Also Read- Cancer detection and awareness team given a warm farewell

Tayeng also took an incisive review of the agriculture department’s Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and Veterinery Department’s Atma Nirbhar Pasu Palan Yojana (ANPPY) and interacted with Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and concerned Heads of Offices to get latest updates of the implementation of these schemes at the District.

Related Articles

Later, the commissioner also visited the Bio Fertilizer Production Units, Govt.Piggery Farm and the veterinary complex at Siiro village.

Also Read- APWWS celebrates 44th foundation day

The commissioner expressed satisfaction on the overall progress made by the Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry departments at the District.

During the field visit the commissioner was accompanied by District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung and District Veterinary Officer Dr. Hano Tama.

Tags
Last Updated: October 11, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU shines at “Megha Start-Up Expo 2023"

Arunachal: The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU shines at “Megha Start-Up Expo 2023″

Arunachal: Youth Convention on The Secret of Success held at RKMS Tirap

Arunachal: Youth Convention on The Secret of Success held at RKMS Tirap

Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet launched

Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet launched

Frontier Highway along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh planned; it has huge strategic value: Pema Khandu

Frontier Highway along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh planned; it has huge strategic value: Pema Khandu

Arunachal: An Awareness Programme on “Cyber Crime and Related Issues” held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: An Awareness Programme on “Cyber Crime and Related Issues” held at Himalayan University

Arunachal gets GI tag for Tawang's Yak churpi, Khamti rice, Tangsa textile

Arunachal gets GI tag for Tawang’s Yak churpi, Khamti rice, Tangsa textile

Arunachal: MoS Panchayati Raj takes stock of developments taking place at Ziro

Arunachal: MoS Panchayati Raj takes stock of developments taking place at Ziro

Arunachal: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao launched in Papum Pare

Arunachal: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao launched in Papum Pare

Arunachal: Swacchhata Hi Seva organized at Ziro

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva organized at Ziro

Arunachal: Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter joins Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Ziro

Arunachal: Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter joins Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button