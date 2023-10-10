Arunachal: Cancer detection and awareness team given a warm farewell

ZIRO- The team of oncologists and doctors who attended the maiden 3-days Cancer Detection and Awareness Camp were given a warm farewell here yesterday.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and District Medical officer Dr. Nani Rika thanked the team for their whole-hearted support in making the camp successful.

During the camp, 1251 persons were screened for cancer detection test of which the biopsies of 10 doubtful patients were sent to Dr.B.Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati for analysis and confirmation.

Inaugurated by Health Minister Alo Libang, the camp was organized by State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. B. Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, under Department of Atomic Energy and a unit of TMC Mumbai, and Council of Baptist Churches in Northeast in collaboration with District Health Society Ziro and District Administration Lower Subansiri District.