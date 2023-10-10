ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: RGU organises mental health awareness program on World Mental Health Day

The awareness program addressed critical aspects of sports psychology and the challenges athletes face in maintaining their mental health.

Last Updated: October 10, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: RGU organises mental health awareness program on World Mental Health Day

ITANAGAR- In a bid to prioritize the mental well-being of athletes, Rajiv Gandhi University’s Department of Sports Psychology organized a one-day mental health awareness program on World Mental Health Day here today at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu.

The awareness program addressed critical aspects of sports psychology and the challenges athletes face in maintaining their mental health.

Also Read- The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU shines at “Megha Start-Up Expo 2023″

Dr. Anil Milli, Coordinator of the National Centre for Sports Science & Research, MY&A, Government of India explained the crucial role of sports psychology in enhancing athletic performance, managing competitive stress and anxiety, and promoting overall well-being.

Related Articles

A short movie titled ‘Redemption’ shot by the students and faculty members of the department depicting the alarming practice of doping among sports persons—where drugs are used to enhance performance and cope with stress was also screened for all on the occasion.

Guest Assistant Professor Leeyir Ete delivered insights into drug addiction and the worrisome signs and symptoms associated with mental health disturbances and suicide.

Also Read-  ICGPS, RGU organises One Day National Workshop on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Providing practical tools for athletes, Guniya Dele, another Guest Assistant Professor, demonstrated a rapid relaxation technique aimed at alleviating nervousness and anxiety—a critical skill for athletes facing intense competition.

Earlier Likha Bida, Principal, Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy welcomed the gathering.

The program concluded with a dance performance and a poster presentation by the department’s students.

Tags
Last Updated: October 10, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

National Sports Day 2023: RGU pays homage to ‘hockey wizard’ major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

National Sports Day 2023: RGU pays homage to ‘hockey wizard’ major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

Arunachal: 1st edition of Taro Chatung Memorial Students Meet-2023

Arunachal: 1st edition of Taro Chatung Memorial Students Meet-2023

Itanagar: Yonex Sunrise North East Zone Inter State Badminton Championship 2023 concludes

Itanagar: Yonex Sunrise North East Zone Inter State Badminton Championship 2023 concludes

Arunachal: Short height men's volleyball concludes

Arunachal: Short height men’s volleyball concludes

Itanagar: Yonex Sunrise North East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship, 2023 begins

Itanagar: Yonex Sunrise North East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship, 2023 begins

Arunachal: Moyong kicks off Banggo Solung football tournament of Mebo at Kiyit playground

Arunachal: Moyong kicks off Banggo Solung football tournament of Mebo at Kiyit playground

Borguli FC wins inter-village I-Day Football tournament by beating Mirku FC with 3-2 goals

Borguli FC wins inter-village I-Day Football tournament by beating Mirku FC with 3-2 goals

Arunachal: Solung Football tournament begins at Yingkiong

Arunachal: Solung Football tournament begins at Yingkiong

Arunachal: Siang DC opens world’s first ever 'Short Height Men’s Volleyball Tournament' at Boleng

Arunachal: Siang DC opens world’s first ever ‘Short Height Men’s Volleyball Tournament’ at Boleng

KAYING-  First edition of Late Taker Nyigang Football Tournament,  organised by Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee Kaying(CSFCCK) kick  started

Arunachal: Late Taker Nyigang Football Tournament begins in Kaying

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button