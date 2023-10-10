Arunachal: RGU organises mental health awareness program on World Mental Health Day

ITANAGAR- In a bid to prioritize the mental well-being of athletes, Rajiv Gandhi University’s Department of Sports Psychology organized a one-day mental health awareness program on World Mental Health Day here today at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu.

The awareness program addressed critical aspects of sports psychology and the challenges athletes face in maintaining their mental health.

Also Read- The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU shines at “Megha Start-Up Expo 2023″

Dr. Anil Milli, Coordinator of the National Centre for Sports Science & Research, MY&A, Government of India explained the crucial role of sports psychology in enhancing athletic performance, managing competitive stress and anxiety, and promoting overall well-being.

A short movie titled ‘Redemption’ shot by the students and faculty members of the department depicting the alarming practice of doping among sports persons—where drugs are used to enhance performance and cope with stress was also screened for all on the occasion.

Guest Assistant Professor Leeyir Ete delivered insights into drug addiction and the worrisome signs and symptoms associated with mental health disturbances and suicide.

Also Read- ICGPS, RGU organises One Day National Workshop on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Providing practical tools for athletes, Guniya Dele, another Guest Assistant Professor, demonstrated a rapid relaxation technique aimed at alleviating nervousness and anxiety—a critical skill for athletes facing intense competition.

Earlier Likha Bida, Principal, Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy welcomed the gathering.

The program concluded with a dance performance and a poster presentation by the department’s students.