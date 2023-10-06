ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU shines at "Megha Start-Up Expo 2023″

The expo, held from 3rd to 5th October 2023 at NEHU, Meghalaya, commenced with an inaugural session graced by the Education Minister of Meghalaya,..........

Arunachal: The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU shines at “Megha Start-Up Expo 2023"

ITANAGAR-   In a remarkable display of expertise and innovation, the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU )  made a significant impact at the recently concluded MEGHA START-UP EXPO 2023 organized by North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Meghalaya.

The team led by Dr. Arindam Barman, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Horticulture was attended by Dr. Ashim Debnath, Assistant Professor and Head (I/c), Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Dr. Samikhya Bhuyan, Assistant Professor and Head (I/c), Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, Dr. Yashi Umbrey, Head (I/c) Department of Plant Pathology, and Ms. Neha M Sangma, Project Assistant, Bio-Resources Development Hub and showcased their prowess in the event. The team was guided and supported by Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences.

The expo, held from 3rd to 5th October 2023 at NEHU, Meghalaya, commenced with an inaugural session graced by the Education Minister of Meghalaya, Rakkam A Sangma which was attended by hosts of distinguished participants from across India. The event kicked off with a visit to the diverse stalls, bringing together agripreneurs, entrepreneurs, and innovative minds from academia across India.

During the three-day program, the attendees and participants were engaged in panel discussions, a Students’ Ideathon, and an Entrepreneurs Pitchathon. The expo also featured captivating cultural performances.

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU, received a prestigious award on being adjudged as the best Stall Exhibitor category during the valedictory session.  Vice Chancellor, Prof. Saket Kushwaha lauded the team’s exceptional achievements and encouraged them to continue to bring laurels to the faculty in particular and RGU in general. He also extended his congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, for their outstanding contributions.

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU is working on advance knowledge and understanding to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture and rural communities through various educational, research, and outreach activities to generate new knowledge, technologies, and innovations that can benefit the agricultural sector.

They are also exploring various opportunities on national and international collaborations, partnerships, and policy analysis to share knowledge, expertise, and resources to address the global agricultural challenges and opportunities to promote sustainability, food security, and rural development.

