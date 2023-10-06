Arunachal: 69th National Wildlife Week celebrated at Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The 69th National Wildlife Week was celebrated in Biological Park, Itanagar on 6th of October, 2023. This State Level event was graced by Mama Natung, Minister (EF&CC) as Chief Guest, Dr Sharat Chauhan, Principal Secretary (EF&CC), Anand Mohan, Director General of Police, Jitendra Kumar, PCCF & HoFF, A.K. Biswal PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden in-charge and other senior officers of the State Government, representatives of Biological Institutions, Corporators, ZPM, office bearers of Biological Park & Gyekar Syenik Development Society, NGO’s, students and local residents were present in the function.

At the beginning of the program, the Exhibition of Photographs of Wildlife of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated by Minister (EF&CC), the photos depicting wildlife of the state were displayed in the event. A book title “Splendid Wildlife Habitat of Arunachal Pradesh” was also released by Minister (EF&CC), the book is an extensive compilation of information about Wildlife areas of Arunachal Pradesh, along with the pictorial depiction of their wild fauna and flora. It is an important book which will facilitate in generating awareness on natural wildlife habitat of the State and will serve a long way in wildlife conservation efforts of the Government.

Minister (EF&CC) addressed and highlighted the importance of wild animals in the natural eco system. He urged all stakeholders to protect wildlife and their natural habitat are important for all of us. The valuable guidance given by Minister will motivate all the Forest Officers and other stakeholders for better performance in conservation of the forest and preservation of wildlife.

Principal Secretary also emphasized upon taking proper measures for protection of wildlife and their protected areas. The Director General of Police Anand Mohan, IPS highlighted significant value of the biodiversity present in the State of Arunachal Pradesh and expressed the need to protect this wealth of biodiversity which exists in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, PCCF & HoFF, delivered key note addressed highlighted the importance of collective efforts for protection of wildlife. He expressed the need for adopting the theme of United Nations title partnership for forest conservation.

The National Wildlife Week is celebrated across the country during 2nd to 8th October every year since 1954, with the objectives to create an awareness to inherit our rich tradition of protection, preservation and conservation of all species of wildlife and other forms of life on earth.

Every year Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change conducts various awareness competitions/activities such as Painting competition, Nature theme-based essay writing competition, Photography competition on Wildlife, Seminar on wildlife conservation initiatives, Nature walks for students/NGO’s, Cleanliness drives, etc. across the State from 2nd to 8th October. The event was also a part of the Wildlife Week Celebration 2023 in Biological Park. The celebration of National Wildlife Week-2023 will continue across the State till 8th October.