Arunachal: Sela Tunnel near Indo-China border near completion

The Sela Tunnel once completed will offer the world the longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet.

Last Updated: October 7, 2023
Arunachal: Sela Tunnel near Indo-China border near completion

TAWANG-  The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has completed 90 per cent of the construction works of the strategically important Sela Tunnel near Indo-China Border in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to BRO officials “Border Roads Organization (BRO) is engaged in the construction works of tunnels, and roads in Arunachal Pradesh in a war footing manner and the Sela Tunnel project is at the final stage of completion.

“Almost 90 per cent of the construction works of the strategically important Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh have been completed and hopefully, it will be completed by this year,” said an official.

“The tunnel once commissioned will provide all-weather thoroughfares for the people of Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh, the tourists visiting the district as well as the armed forces will also get benefits,” added the official.

The Sela Tunnel once completed will offer the world the longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet.

The Sela Tunnel project comprises two tunnels – Tunnel 1, which is a 980-meter-long single-tube tunnel, and Tunnel 2, which is a 1,555-meter-long twin-tube tunnel.

The Sela Tunnel is 400 meters below the Sela Pass and once the tunnel is completed, people will be able to pass through it even in winter and it will boost not just infrastructure in the area but tourism as well.

