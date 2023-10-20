Arunachal: Governor visits Vibrant Border Village Tuting in Upper Siang

TUTING- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited the vibrant border village of Tuting in Upper Siang District on 20th October 2023. He interacted with Goan Burahs, Panchayat members, villagers and government officials during his visit.

Tuting in Upper Siang District is one of the selected border villages under Vibrant Village Pilot programme in Arunachal Pradesh.

Interacting with the people, the Governor said that Indian armed forces are there to maintain the security in the border but they need the cooperation of local people. In turn the armed forces and paramilitary forces will go out to assist the border villages in any possible way, he said.

The Governor, who has been visiting vibrant border villages, said that the Government of India has initiated the Vibrant Village Programme for holistic development of the border areas. He said that it must be collaborative in nature, wherein armed forces and local people share their facilities and resources.

The Governor urged upon the villagers to harness the potential of their areas by focusing on tourism, poultry, animal husbandry and horticulture. He said by supplying fresh vegetables and poultry items to the armed forces stationed near the villages, the villagers can earn a good livelihood, become self-reliant and capable, while the security forces will get fresh food items.

The Governor suggested that the elected members of the State, secretaries and officers from various departments must visit the border and remote villages in line with regular visits being made by the Union Ministers and the secretaries to the Government of India to our State. He said that such a proactive role of elected members and officers of the State can usher-in a sea change in making our village vibrant.

Highlighting the importance of healthcare and education in the villages, the Governor called upon the villagers to cooperate and assist the health department in eradication of drugs, tuberculosis and cancer and encourage the youth to acquire minimum a higher secondary education. He said a literate, disciplined and motivated population can make Arunachal Pradesh a vibrant and prosperous State, while stressing on use of technology in addressing the challenges.

Responding to a one-point memorandum, the Governor assured the vibrant border village population to take up the electricity power issue along with road connectivity with the State Government and Border Roads Organization, which was received with huge applause. He also shared his vision for developing the remote villages by skilling the volunteers in health, hygiene and sanitation with incentives.

Local MLA and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Alo Libang also spoke on the occasion, while Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang briefed the Governor about the Vibrant Village Programme in the district.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Secretary to Governor Shri Darade Sharad Bhaskar, Superintendent of Police Shri Token Saring and Starlie Jamoh, Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Tuting along with district officials were present in the meeting.