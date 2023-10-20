Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Bazar Shiv Mandir in Roing

ROING- It was in the year 1983 when Late Khumso Mithi Naba established a Shiv Mandir in Roing, dedicated to the Hindu community of the area. Since then, the Mithi family have been upholding the divine aura of the holy sanctuary, which has been carried forward by Khumso Mithi Naba’s son, Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Mukut Mithi and now by his grandson, MLA (Roing) Mutchu Mithi.

With a vision to provide a stronger foundation to the temple, the newly consecrated Bazar Shiv Mandir was inaugurated today by the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in the august presence of former CM Mukut Mithi, MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Zingnu Namchoom, and others.

Also Read- Governor visits Vibrant Border Village Tuting in Upper Siang

The new foundation of the temple will enable a sacred place for the Hindu community residing in Roing, as well as serve as an ideal destination for celebration of the festivals with great enthusiasm.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Mein appreciated the Mithi family for their collective efforts in preserving the spiritual sanctity of the temple for decades, which has become an integral place of worship since its establishment.

Mein emphasised on the importance of holding on to the cultural heritages of the land and assured that the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh is committed in this endeavour while moving ahead with developmental projects in line with the vision of building a Vikhasit Bharat. Some of the key objectives that are driving advancement in the state include infrastructural development, tourism building, strengthening border security and so on.

He sair for adherence to own cultural traditions while accepting modernity and exhorted the people to be responsible towards their own duties for realising the objective of a developed India.

Also Read- Essay writing winners awarded prizes

At the inauguration ceremony, Mein along with the dignitaries present offered prayers to Maa Durga on the occasion of Shashti, marking the beginning of Durga Puja celebration through Eastern India and beyond. During the occasion, they also paid homage to Late Khumso Mithi ji whose long-standing legacy has led to the consecration of the Bazar Shiv Mandir in Roing today.

Among others were also present, former Minister Roding Pertin, Assistant Commissioner (Roing), Srinivas Sadi, PRI Leaders, Govt Officers and Business community.