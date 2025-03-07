Arunachal: NABARD Celebrates International Women’s Day in Roing

ROING- The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) celebrated International Women’s Day at the AMYAA Training Hall, Roing, in collaboration with AMYAA NGO.

The event, organized by NABARD’s District Development Manager (DDM) office in Lower Dibang Valley, aimed at promoting women’s empowerment and financial inclusion, in line with this year’s theme, “March Forward: From Promises to Progress.”

The celebration was graced by EAC Nikata Panggam as the Chief Guest, along with BMM ArSRLM Nekuk Pertin, LDM SBI Utpal Wailong, NABARD AGM Nitya Mili, and AMYAA Chairman R.K. Paul Chawang. Several Self-Help Group (SHG) members from the district also participated in the event.

Also Read- Budget Session- Four Bills introduced in Arunachal Assembly

The programme commenced with a ceremonial cake-cutting and felicitation of dignitaries, followed by cultural performances, poetry recitations, and the recognition of women achievers who shared their inspiring success stories.

Addressing the gathering, EAC Panggam emphasized the need for gender equality, urging parents to give equal importance to both male and female children. She also highlighted the importance of financial literacy among women, encouraging them to develop saving habits to tackle unforeseen challenges.

Also Read- Mass Christian Protest Against Anti-Conversion Law as Deadline Nears

AGM Mili extended his greetings to all attendees, acknowledging women’s significant contributions in both professional and personal spheres.

He underscored the need to celebrate women’s achievements throughout the year and introduced various social security schemes, including PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, and APY. He also provided insights into the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme focused on securing the future of the girl child.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Son, Gamjum Laye, Earns Indian Army Officer Rank Through NCC Special Entry Scheme

AMYAA Chairman R.K. Paul Chawang expressed gratitude to the participants and shared the organization’s efforts in empowering women through SHGs and entrepreneurship programs. He stressed that women empowerment should not only be a concept but should be experienced in its true essence.

Two SHG members, Mrs Zerine Linggi and Mrs. Gagan Dai, also shared their success stories, highlighting how their association with SHGs transformed their lives.

The event concluded with remarks from LDM SBI and BMM ArSRLM, reinforcing the significance of financial independence and skill development for women.