Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Chairs Key Consultative Meeting on Rs 1,063 Cr Medical College Project at Pasighat’s BPGH

PASIGHAT- In a major step towards transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a hub for advanced medical education and healthcare, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RD & PR) Ojing Tasing, along with Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, held a high-level consultative meeting with MLAs and civil society representatives to discuss the proposed Government Medical College at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat.

The ambitious project, with an estimated cost of ₹1,063.94 crore, aims to deliver state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and quality, affordable medical services for the people of the region.

The meeting brought together a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including State BJP President Kaling Moyong, MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng, Talem Taboh, Alo Libang, Oni Panyang, and Punyo Apum, alongside members of the local civil society.

Tasing welcomed all suggestions and emphasised the importance of long-term planning for future expansion, setting new benchmarks in super-speciality healthcare and aligning the institution with the aspirations of the local community. The review included examining the masterplan prepared by consultants, which outlines infrastructure design and zoning for academic blocks, speciality services, and patient care facilities.

MP Tapir Gao urged stakeholders to adopt a futuristic vision for the next 100 years, integrating cutting-edge medical technology and expanding the project’s footprint to nearby sub-divisions like Ruksin and Mebo, with potential future upgrades into a full-fledged medical university.

Following the meeting, Tasing, accompanied by MLAs, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, Joint DHS Dr. T. Tali, and DMO Yagling Perme, inspected the proposed site.

A 3D masterplan presentation showcased facilities adhering to National Medical Commission (NMC) norms, including, 100 annual MBBS admissions, 430-bed hospital, Boys’ and girls’ hostels, Nurses’ hostel and residential quarters, Speciality and super-speciality service zones and Emergency care units and patient amenities.

Chief Engineer (PHED) Er. Kripa Pertin provided technical insights, while Dr. T. Tali confirmed that the current land availability meets NMC criteria. He stressed the project’s role in bridging regional healthcare disparities, generating skilled professionals within the state, and fulfilling PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission goals under the National Health Mission framework.

If approved and fast-tracked, the medical college at Pasighat—Arunachal Pradesh’s oldest town—would cater to the state’s growing demand for advanced healthcare while creating employment and positioning the region as a premier healthcare destination.