Itanagar: Body of drowned youth recovered from Pare River

ITANAGAR- The body of a youth drowned in Pare river at Hoj on Saturday has been recovered informed Dr Neelam Nega, SP Papum Pare.

The deceased have been identified as Takam Agung age about 17 to 18 years, who drowned in Pare river at Hoj near Iron bridge while swimming with his friends on Saturday was recovered today afternoon at around 4 pm with the help of SDRF, NDRF and Doimukh Police from Pare Dam near Hanging bridge. informed SP.

SP informed that “the Doimukh police team along with NDRF and several family members were conducting search operation since yesterday”.

Takam Agung who came to Pare river along with his 9 friends for swimming was drowned when he accidentally swam to the deeper portion of the dam. He said.

The dead body is handed over to the family of the deceased without conducting PME on the strength of the order of Executive Magistrate as the family of the deceased suspected no foul play in the drowning. SP further said.