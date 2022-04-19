International

Kabul: Multiple blasts hit Boys’ school, 6 killed, dozens injured

Local media reported that at least 20 people had been killed. The number given by officials was at least seven injured, but they said this number could go up.

April 19, 2022
Kabul: Multiple blasts hit Boys' school, 6 killed, dozens injured

Several blasts have rocked a boys’ school on Tuesday (April 19) in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. The incident apparently took place when the students were leaving their classes. Six people were killed and dozens injured, a local source told Sputnik.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter that the blasts happened at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and “caused casualties among our Shiite brothers”. He later told AFP that the attack “killed six people and wounded 11 others.”

Ehsanullah Amiri, a journalist who covers Afghanistan for The Wall Street Journal tweeted that a “suicide bomber” struck a school in Kabul’s Dashte Barchi, a predominantly Shia neighbourhood.

He wrote, “The blast occurred in the main exit of Abdul Rahim Shahid School where crowds of students were there, one teacher told me who surprisingly escaped the attack. Fear of high casualties.”

TOLOnews reported that the Ministry of Interior confirmed the blast and stated that an investigation has started into the incident and details will be shared later.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the media outlet also reported that the blast near “Mumtaz” training centre in the west of Kabul was due to a hand grenade.

As per the report, at least five people were wounded.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but western Kabul has previously been a target of the so-called “Islamic State” (IS) due to its large number of Shiite Hazara residents.

April 19, 2022
