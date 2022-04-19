Uncategorized

Heavy Rainfall To Continue Lashing Northeast

Temperature is expected to stay 2-5°C below normal with relatively cool weather in the North East.

April 19, 2022
GUWAHATI-  Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days. Temperature is expected to stay 2-5°C below normal with relatively cool weather in the North East.

Accordingly, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange warning’ for the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday, advising citizens to ‘be prepared’. The other northeast states remained on a ‘yellow watch’.

​Wednesday (April 20) 

  • Heavy rain is likely over isolated places of Assam and Meghalaya.
  • Fairly widespread rains and thunderstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim.
  • Scattered rains and thunderstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
  • Isolated rain is possible over Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
  • Heatwave conditions are likely over isolated places of Jharkhand.

