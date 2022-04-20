Arunachal

Arunachal: BRO clears all road blockages of Kurung Kumey dist

It may be recalled that three persons of Sulung Tapin village under Koloriang circle of the district were buried alive by a massive landslide triggered by heavy downpour on Monday

April 20, 2022
ITANAGAR- “The engineers and workers of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with heavy machineries worked round-the-clock and cleared all blockages caused by series of landslides in Koloriang-Sarli/Huri road in Kurung Kumey district to facilitate traffic movement, particularly common masses of the district, according to BRO’s Project Arunank Chief Engineer A S Konwar.

Incessant rains in Arunachal Pradesh during last one week has been uprooting tall trees, damaging dwelling houses and disrupting surface communication, while the above road leading to Indo-China border, had witnessed 21 landslides in 24 hours on Sunday, seven landslides of 90 metre long and six metre high on Monday night and another slide of 90 m long and six metre tall occurred at 5 am on Tuesday. The traffic to through now, Konwar told Arunachal24 on Wednesday.

Appreciating prompt actions of the BRO to provide reprieve to the people, former Kurung Kumey zilla parishad chairperson Sangha Tagik urged district people to be careful before making journey during this monsoon season.

It may be recalled that three persons of Sulung Tapin village under Koloriang circle of the district were buried alive by a massive landslide triggered by heavy downpour on Monday and 15 dwelling houses were damaged injuring one person severely.

