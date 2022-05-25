International

Firing at Texa’s school: 19 kids, 2 adults killed, several injured

The gunman, whom the authorities identified as an 18-year-old man who had attended a nearby high school, was armed with several weapons.

May 25, 2022
photo- Washington Post

WEB DESK- A gunman killed at least 19 kids and two adults on Tuesday in a rural Texas elementary school, a state police official said, in the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago.

According to media reports, the slayings took place just before noon at Robb Elementary School, where second through fourth graders in Uvalde, a small city west of San Antonio, were preparing to start summer break this week. At least one teacher was among the adults killed, and several other children were wounded.

The gunman, whom the authorities identified as an 18-year-old man who had attended a nearby high school, was armed with several weapons, officials said. He died at the scene, they said.

The 18-year-old also had shot his own grandmother before fleeing from the scene, then crashing his getaway car and launching a bloody rampage at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 130 km west of San Antonio.

The motive was not immediately clear. Authorities said the gunman acted alone.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a news conference.

Governor Greg Abbott said that the suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers, and that two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.

May 25, 2022
