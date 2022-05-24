Assam: RGU adjudged best private university of the region

GUWAHATI- The North-East Research Conclave held between 20-22 May 2022, organized by the Government of India Ministry of Education, Ministry of DONER, Nedfi, FINER, and IIT Guwahati adjudged the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) as the best private university of the region. The result was declared by the exhibition committee of the conclave on 22 May 2022.

Two innovations of RGU, the Electric Vehicle and Unique Cutter have received tremendous appreciation from several dignitaries and visitors.

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the unique cutter for making biodegradable dishes and enquired about the availability of the product in the market. He stressed that this kind of innovation is the need of the hour and promised to help the innovators in their future endeavor.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, launched the conclave. In his remarks, Shri Pradhan stated that the conclave will enhance the ties between industry, academics, and policymakers. He said that it will re-energize the research, start-up, and entrepreneurial ecosystems in the resource-rich Northeastern Region states and the country.

It needs to be mentioned that the RGU projects were conceived by RGU Chief Advisor Prof. Mihir. K. Chaudhuri, who also provided his guidance over the period for the projects.

Dr. Hirak Ranjan Das, faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Sasanka Baruah, Senior Manager, IT and Dr. Sankar Barman, faculty of Physics provided technical guidance to the students to create the innovations.